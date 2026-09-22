Board of Supervisors put Sheriff Deputy Gang Accountability on Hold, Mourning Families and Advocates Outraged

On Sept. 15, more than 50 impacted families, advocates, attorneys, and community members of the JusticeLA Coalition showed up at the Board of Supervisors meeting to rally and give public comments in support of a new motion by Supervisor Holly Mitchell or SD2 to identify deputy gangs within the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department or LASD.

Sheriff Department unions mobilized in opposition of the motion, with more than 30 deputies filling out the first rows. After 440 emails sent and an hour of hearing harrowing stories from community members from a variety of backgrounds, Supervisor Hahn, seconded by Supervisor Horvath, elected to delay this motion against the will of its author, appeasing ALADS and PPOA sheriff deputy unions.

Excerpts from Supervisor Mitchell’s Statement:

“For decades, Los Angeles County has talked about deputy gangs. We have had reports, investigations, hearings and lawsuits, and we have heard directly from community members and deputies about the harm they have experienced. Yet we continue to delay meaningful action…I look forward to continuing this discussion and taking action by voting yes on the remaining items in the motion, which unfortunately won’t happen until the Tuesday, November 10 Board of Supervisors meeting, as a result of Supervisor Hahn’s motion.”

Statement from Janet Asante, JusticeLA Coalition Lead:

“The Justice LA Coalition is deeply disappointed that four Supervisors, led by Janice Hahn, chose to bifurcate Mitchell’s motion against her wishes and the will of the people. This decision puts appeasing the Sheriff and Sheriff’s unions ahead of the demands of the people they were elected to represent.”