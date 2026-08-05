Random Happening: Grand Annex Launches Monthly Cumbia Night Concert & Dance Series in San Pedro

The Grand Annex Music Hall announces Grand Annex Cumbia Nights, a monthly dance party and concert series celebrating the vibrant sounds of cumbia with live bands and DJs from across Southern California.

Held in the heart of downtown San Pedro, the series transforms the intimate music venue into a lively dance hall featuring an eclectic lineup of musicians blending traditional cumbia rhythms with punk, rock, pop, and mariachi influences. Each evening begins with a DJ set at 8:30 p.m. to get the dance floor moving before the featured band takes the stage at 9:30 p.m.

Cumbia Nights Schedule

Time:

Friday, Aug. 21

Betty’s Mustache & DJ Serj

DJ Set: 8:30 p.m. Live Show: 9:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 25

Laura Christina y Los Picositos & DJ Nativity

DJ Set: 8:30 p.m. Live Show: 9:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 23

Maria Chingona & DJ Nativity

DJ Set: 8:30 p.m. Live Show: 9:30 p.m.

Additional Cumbia Nights are planned for Nov. 21 and will continue throughout 2027.

The Grand Annex Music Hall is an all-ages venue located in the San Pedro Arts District, presenting live music that reflects the cultural diversity of the Los Angeles region.

Cost: $13 in advance or $15 at the door with table and VIP options available.

Details: https://grandvision.org/event/grand-annex-cumbia-night-ft-cara-borracho/

Venue: Grand Annex Music Hall, 434 W. 6th St., San Pedro