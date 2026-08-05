County of Los Angeles Fire Department Releases the Investigative Reports on Cause of Eaton Fire

LOS ANGELES —The County of Los Angeles Fire Department or LACoFD is releasing initial and supplemental investigative reports* identifying the origin and cause of the deadly and destructive Eaton Fire that started on Jan. 7, 2025. The Eaton Fire tragically took the lives of 19 people and destroyed or damaged over 9,000 homes and businesses, changing the lives of those affected forever.

Access the reports here.

The LACoFD Arson Fire Investigation Unit jointly conducted the investigation with CAL FIRE. After 18 months of thorough review of all evidence, alongside retained electrical and metallurgical experts, the investigation concluded that the cause of the wildfire conflagration was due to the electrical arcing events that took place on the out-of-service Southern California Edison or SCE tower.

Fire investigators, using the NWCG investigative methodology, found that the area of the Eaton Fire origin was on the dry receptive fuel bed below the SCE transmission towers on the spur ridge above the Eaton Wash.

Pursuant to the California Public Utilities Code, SCE is to maintain and operate its electrical lines and equipment in a manner that would minimize the risk of catastrophic wildfire posed by them.

“I recognize that no report or investigation into the Eaton Fire can ease the deep pain and tragedy our residents have endured,” said Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone. “While the cause has been determined, our focus remains on assisting our residents to rebuild their homes and livelihoods, and ensuring lessons learned drive meaningful and impactful change in memory of the 19 lives lost.”