Supervisors Approve Water Safety and Swim Lessons for Youth in Probation Facilities

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Aug. 5 approved a motion to provide swim lessons for incarcerated young people in LA County juvenile halls and camps.

“The pools we have at our juvenile facilities are great opportunities for the young people in our care to exercise and find some peace– but many of them don’t know how to swim,” said Supervisor Hahn. “Every young person deserves an opportunity to learn to swim. And while these young people are incarcerated, I think we have an obligation to provide swim lessons so they not only are safer around water but can learn a skill they can enjoy for the rest of their lives.”

During an especially hot summer season, this motion ensures that youth in probation’s care can take full advantage of the swimming pools located at nearly all probation juvenile facilities. In recent weeks, thanks to a new partnership between the Probation Department and the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation, several probation staff members became certified lifeguards, allowing youth to safely enjoy weekly pool time for the first time in years.

However, many incarcerated young people do not know how to swim. National data shows that youth of color have disproportionately low swimming ability, with significantly higher percentages of Black and Hispanic children reporting poor swimming skills compared to white children. Given that approximately 95% of youth in Probation facilities are Black or Hispanic, the need for structured swim instruction is both urgent and essential.

With the passage of this motion, the Probation Department will collaborate with LA County Parks to bring the Learn-to-Swim program directly to facilities with pools, including Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall in Downey, Barry J. Nidorf in Sylmar, Campus Kilpatrick in Malibu, the Dorothy Kirby Center in Commerce, and Camp Afflerbaugh in La Verne. The departments will establish program protocols, identify funding, and create a consistent instructional schedule during this year’s swim season.

Through this partnership, youth will receive swim lessons that build confidence, strengthen physical and mental health, and teach water safety. The motion also requires a written report back within 150 days evaluating program outcomes, including participation rates, demographic information, and lessons learned.