LASD, Federal Partners Arrest Armed Suspect During Security Investigation at Trump National Golf Course

On August 2, about 3:28 p.m., deputies assigned to the Lomita Sheriff’s Station responded to Trump National Golf Course in Rancho Palos Verdes after plain clothes Federal agents reported a suspicious individual on the property. The individual was observed walking throughout the golf course grounds taking photographs and videos and appearing to monitor security-planning activities.

Lomita Sheriff’s deputies contacted the individual, an adult male identified as 38-year-old Jeanine John Taele from Downey, and determined he was being investigated for robbery by the El Segundo Police Department. Deputies detained Taele and located his vehicle in a parking lot on the golf course. During the detention, deputies recovered a 16-round magazine containing hollow point ammunition from Taele’s pants pocket. Deputies subsequently searched Taele’s vehicle and recovered a loaded pistol with a round chambered, along with an additional loaded magazine containing hollow point ammunition.

Taele was arrested for carrying a concealed firearm (25400(a)(1) PC) and Possession of Armor-Piercing/Prohibited Ammunition (31310 PC).

Recognizing the potential security implications surrounding the incident, detectives from the Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes Bureau assigned to the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) obtained and executed a search warrant Aug. 3, for Taele’s residence in the city of Downey.

During the search, investigators recovered:

An illegally modified AR platform rifle

A 1911 .45 caliber pistol

An AR platform upper receiver

Body armor

High-capacity magazines

Bulk pistol and rifle ammunition

Multiple notebooks containing concerning statements

Two radio signal devices

The investigation is being conducted in close coordination with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and the United States Secret Service. Additional charges could be added as the investigation continues. Taele remains in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Investigators have presented the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.