City of LB Proposed Fiscal Year 2027 Budget & Public Comment

On Aug. 1, the city unveiled its proposed fiscal year 2027 budget. You can view the FY27 Proposed Budget in depth or watch the Press Conference. The budget process will continue throughout August and into September, providing residents with several opportunities to learn more, share feedback, and participate before the budget is adopted.

On Aug.4, the city council meeting will begin early at 3 p.m. to allow councilmembers and city staff to participate in National Night Out activities throughout Long Beach.

The council will conduct its first budget hearing to receive and discuss an overview of the city manager’s proposed FY27 budget and the Human Resources Department. The proposed budget responds to a $58.2 million general fund structural deficit through a shared, citywide approach that prioritizes administrative reductions, operational efficiencies, alternative funding sources and cost recovery before making direct service cuts. It also proposes significant workforce changes, including the elimination of approximately 485 positions citywide. Human Resources would consolidate functions and reduce support staffing while working with the Civil Service Commission to minimize layoffs through reassignment, transfers, attrition and placement into existing vacancies whenever possible.

Proposed Fiscal Year 2027 Budget

View the entire agenda for Tuesday’s meeting here. If you are planning on attending and would like to make a comment, city staff will be available to help you get signed up. If you are not able to attend in-person, click here to virtually comment on any of the items on Tuesday’s agenda. Council meetings can also be viewed online via LBTV. The city council meeting on Tuesday evening will begin at 3 p.m.

Details: For questions call 562-570-2222