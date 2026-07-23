The Corner Store’s 79th Birthday

By Gretchen Williams, Columnist

Happy Birthday to the Corner Store! For 79 years, the Corner Store has anchored the Palisades neighborhood, serving treats to White Point Elementary School students, snacks and drinks for their parents, and providing a gathering place that showcases San Pedro artists and musicians.

The Corner Store recently celebrated its 79th birthday with a neighborhood party hosted by David and Julieth DeAnda. James Preston Allen and The Report provided the musical entertainment, San Pedro Pet Pals brought puppies and kittens, and the aroma of carne asada filled the air from the grill. Neighbors gathered to sing “Happy Birthday,” share cake, and celebrate the Corner Store’s enduring role as the heart of the community.

Among the Corner Store’s best-kept secrets are its tres leches cake sold by the slice, an inventive coffee and specialty drinks menu, and the Del Mar breakfast sandwich. Served on bread or a bagel, the Del Mar is topped with cream cheese, ham, capers, tomato, red onion, and arugula. The cinnamon rolls are fragrant and delightful.

Located at the corner of Barbara and 37th streets, the Corner Store remains one of San Pedro’s most beloved neighborhood destinations. David and Julieth DeAnda have brought nostalgia back to the historic market. Old-fashioned screen doors, rows of colorful candies and sodas, and a welcoming atmosphere greet visitors. The scent of freshly brewed coffee fills the air while fruit turnovers and rich brownies tempt customers from the display case.

The breakfast sandwiches and burritos are perfect for enjoying on the pet-friendly terrace. The Italian Stallion sandwich features grilled chicken breast, provolone cheese and mayonnaise on a ciabatta roll for $14.95. The Beachcomber BLT is an ideal choice after a stroll along Paseo del Mar and is also priced at $14.95.

Burger lovers will find plenty to enjoy. The cheeseburger is $12.99, while the Frisco Burger adds grilled onions and Thousand Island dressing. Both are served with lettuce, tomato and onion, with bacon or avocado available for an additional charge.

The children’s menu includes bean-and-cheese burritos, quesadillas, cheeseburgers and grilled cheese sandwiches.

The Corner Store is located at 1118 W. 37th St. in San Pedro. For more information, call 310-832-2424.