City of Long Beach Celebrates Opening of First Cannabis Equity Dispensary

Eligible entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply



LONG BEACH– The City of Long Beach Department of Economic Development & Opportunity or EDO July 15 licensed the first dispensary under the city’s Cannabis Equity Program, marking a milestone in the city’s commitment to advancing social equity and creating pathways for those disproportionately impacted by past cannabis criminalization.

The newly licensed and operating dispensary Off the Charts, located at 6037 Atlantic Ave. in the North Long Beach community, was awarded a program grant to support the opening of the establishment. The program is designed to ensure that economic opportunities within the regulated cannabis industry are accessible to all Long Beach residents. Funded by the California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, the program provides direct grants of up to $350,000 and a range of supportive services for eligible applicants, including one-on-one technical assistance comprising business development, legal and financial consulting services.

The city has reopened direct grant applications for the program and is currently accepting applications on a first-come, first-served basis. Applications are available online and will remain open until funding is exhausted. Recognizing that every cannabis business is different, the amount of grant funding awarded will be dependent upon the type of cannabis activity being conducted and the size of the facility.

Those who are interested in applying or have questions may email CannabizLB@longbeach.gov.

Details: longbeach.gov/cannabis.