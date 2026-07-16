ALERT: Special Ethics Commission Meeting Notice

The Los Angeles County Governance Reform Task Force will hold a special meeting on July 17.

The Task Force will review and discuss draft charter amendment language prepared by county counsel related to the establishment of the Independent Ethics Commission and office of ethics compliance.

The Task Force may provide feedback, identify proposed revisions, clarify its previously adopted recommendations, and take other actions concerning the proposed charter language before it is considered by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

Members of the public may attend in person, join online through Webex, or participate by telephone. For questions, contact info@measureg.lacounty.gov or 213-974-1411.

Time: 12 p.m., July 17

Details: https://tinyurl.com/ethics-meeting-agenda

Venue: Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration, 500 West Temple Street, Room 374-A, Los Angeles