San Pedro Bay Ports to Give Clean Air Action Plan Update July 28

The ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles will give a progress update on the San Pedro Bay Ports Clean Air Action Plan or CAAP July 28. The meeting will include updates on the ports’ clean truck program, clean marine fuels feasibility assessment and workforce assessment.

Participation is in-person only. Minutes and presentations of prior meetings can be found at: https://tinyurl.com/Clean-air-plan-update

Limited free parking is available at the Wilmington Waterfront Promenade parking lot next to Banning’s Landing Community Center.

The document calls for the ports to reduce GHGs 40% below 1990 levels by 2030 and 80% below 1990 levels by 2050. View the latest emissions inventories for the Port of Long Beach and Port of Los Angeles. The CAAP was originally approved in 2006.

The ports will take public comments in-person at the advisory meeting to receive input on CAAP implementation. The agenda will be posted on the CAAP website prior to the meeting. For more information, visit cleanairactionplan.org.

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., July 28

Cost: Free

Detail: https://tinyurl.com/lean-Air-Action-Plan-update

Venue: Banning’s Landing Community Center, 100 E. Water St., Wilmington