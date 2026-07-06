Padilla, Schiff Announce $107 Million to Modernize California Airports

The largest awards include $28.1 million for Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport, $15 million for Long Beach Airport, $14.4 million for Fresno Yosemite International Airport, and $11.5 million for San José Mineta International Airport.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff (both D-Calif.) July 2 announced that 16 California airports will receive $107 million in Federal Aviation Administration or FAA grants to modernize airport infrastructure, improve safety, and strengthen the state’s aviation system. Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding will be used to invest in infrastructure projects such as runway and taxiway rehabilitation, lighting and signage upgrades, noise mitigation, and other critical infrastructure improvements.

California airports selected to receive funding include:

Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport — $28.1 million: This project rehabilitates 10,520 feet of existing paved Taxiway W to maintain the structural integrity of the pavement and to minimize foreign object debris to extend its useful life.

Long Beach Airport — $15 million: This project reconstructs 4,200 feet of existing paved Taxiway F pavement that has reached the end of its useful life.

Fresno Yosemite International Airport — $14.4 million: This project reconstructs 9,539 feet of existing paved Runway 11L/29R that has reached the end of its useful life.

San Jose Mineta International Airport — $11.5 million: This project constructs a new 6,735 foot paved Taxiway V to allow access to bring the airport into conformity with current standards.

Ontario International Airport — $7.3 million: This project reconstructs 2,218 feet of existing paved Runway 8L/26R that has reached the end of its useful life.

Gillespie Field Airport — $2.9 million: This project rehabilitates 3,160 feet of existing paved Runway 17/35 to maintain the structural integrity to extend its useful life.

Hollywood-Burbank/Bob Hope Airport — $2.5 million: This project removes an existing terminal and parking structure identified as hazards by the FAA to enhance safety.

Big Bear Airport — $1.3 million: This project acquires two plows snow removal equipment to enhance the airport’s ability to clear the priority areas of the airfield during adverse weather conditions.

March Air Reserve Base — $1.3 million: This project reconstructs 7,100 square yards of the existing Cargo Apron pavement that has reached the end of its useful life.

Blythe Airport — $905,667.00: This project installs new lighting on the Primary Apron to bring the airport into conformity with current standards. This project constructs 90 feet of perimeter fencing and two gates not required by 49 CFR 1542 to bring the airport into conformity with current standards.

Columbia Airport — $570,000.00: This project updates the existing airport master plan study.

Reedley Municipal Airport — $509,733.00: This project constructs a new fuel farm at a nonprimary airport by adding three fuel tanks to assist the airport to be as self-sustaining as possible by generating revenue. The sponsor has adequately financed the airside needs of the airport.

Brawley Municipal Airport-BWC — $275,000.00: This project reseals 215,000 feet of existing Taxiway A pavement and joints at a nonprimary airport to extend its useful life. An additional project reseals 66,889 square yards of existing SE Apron pavement and joints at a nonprimary airport to extend its useful life.

University Airport — $156,750.00: This project reconstructs 10,300 square yards of the existing West Apron pavement that has reached the end of its useful life.

California City Airport — $150,321.00: This project resurfaces 6,025 feet of existing Runway 6/24 pavement at a nonprimary airport to extend its useful life.

Eastern Sierra Regional Airport — $138,940.00: This project conducts an airport wildlife hazard assessment.

Details: A complete list of AIP awards for California airports included in this round of funding is available here.