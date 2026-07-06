California State Parks Pass Programs Reach Major Milestones to Download – by July 6- the Free Historian Passport

SACRAMENTO — Its summer, time for exploring and Californians can download a free Historian Passport and explore the largest and most diverse state park system in the country.

Since Gov. Newsom and the First Partner’s announcement in June of a special free pass to California’s state historic parks, more than 360,000 people have downloaded the free Historian Passport. Additionally, other efforts to expand access to California State Parks recently reached major milestones:

More than 100,000 downloads of the free California State Parks pass for fourth graders over the life of the program.

Ongoing funding in the state budget for the California State Library Parks Pass .

Created during the Newsom administration to expand access to California’s 280 state parks (and growing) — these free park passes are a cornerstone of the Outdoors for All initiative, aiming to help residents enjoy the physical, mental, and social benefits of being in nature.

FREE fourth grade pass

Championed by and in partnership with the First Partner and the California Natural Resources Agency, the free California State Park Adventure Pass recently surpassed 100,000 downloads since its launch in 2021. The pass has empowered students from every county in California and their families to visit 54 iconic participating state parks.



“For Californians, this milestone reflects the belief that our greatest classrooms extend far beyond four walls — they are found within these 54 incredible parks in towering forests, along rugged coastlines and within the historic places that tell the story of who we are,” said State Parks Director Armando Quintero. “Through this free pass, thousands of fourth graders and their families are not only discovering the wonders of our state’s natural and cultural treasures but also connecting with California’s rich history. These experiences reveal the mental and physical health benefits of being outdoors and remind all of us that these extraordinary places belong to every Californian.”

FREE California State Library Parks Pass

The 2026-27 state budget signed by Governor Newsom, and in partnership with the Legislature, includes $6.75 million ongoing from the general fund to make the California State Library Park Pass a permanent program. That means library cardholders can continue to check out a pass from any public library for free vehicle day-use entry at 200-plus state parks.



There are 33,000 passes available at public and tribal libraries throughout California. These passes have become so popular that they are one of the most checked out items in the entire State Library system, and select libraries also offer backpacks with outdoor exploration tools, including binoculars, compasses and wildlife guides.

FREE Historian Passport

The response to this free pass in honor of Juneteenth and the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence was immediate, with downloads averaging more than one pass per second over the first few days. Attendance has been noticeably higher at participating parks.



Supported by donations from the California State Parks Foundation and the California State Railroad Museum Foundation, the Historian Passport (typical cost $50) is valid for the rest of 2026 at more than 30 state historic parks throughout California, where visitors can immerse themselves in the state’s unvarnished, complex history.