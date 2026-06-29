Long Beach Urges Safe Independence Day Celebrations Throughout the Summer



LONG BEACH — The City of Long Beach is encouraging residents and visitors to celebrate safely this Fourth of July to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the community. The city has launched its annual Celebrate Safely campaign to showcase the dangers of fireworks activity and encourage alternative fun, family-friendly ways to celebrate on Independence Day and all summer long. All personal fireworks, including sparklers and those labeled “safe and sane,” are prohibited within Long Beach city limits.

Fireworks are a Fourth of July staple and an American pastime beloved by many; however, fireworks are not safe in the hands of consumers. Amateur fireworks can cause personal injury, property damage and pose a serious health risk for veterans, people experiencing post-traumatic stress and pets. Fireworks set off in residential neighborhoods, especially those that are loud and unexpected, can trigger flashbacks for veterans and gun violence survivors. The noise also creates panic for many animals and shelters fill with runaway pets every year.

The only safe way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a professional show. The city encourages residents and visitors to attend Long Beach’s synchronized professional shows celebrating the United States’ 250th birthday, taking place simultaneously on July 4, at 9 p.m. in three areas stretching the city’s shoreline—from barges positioned off Granada Beach, Junipero Beach and the Queen Mary. Community members can also attend one of the many other professional fireworks shows throughout the region.

Here’s how residents can get into the patriotic spirit, without fireworks:

Connect with neighbors by hosting a permitted block party. For more information and to apply residents may visit the City’s Special Events and Filming website . The deadline to apply for a block party permit is June 24, 2026.

Host a fireworks-free backyard barbecue with family and friends.

Spend the day at the beach.

Go for a bike ride, hike or walk.

Have a water-balloon fight.

Enjoy an outdoor picnic in the park.

Host an outdoors movie marathon with family, friends or neighbors.

Have a fireworks-free backyard dance party with glow sticks, fiber optic wands or noise makers.

Make a patriotic craft with the family.

Throw a birthday party for the United States of America, complete with red, white and blue streamers and cake.

To prevent firework activity from taking place, the LBPD will conduct ongoing, citywide enforcement of firework activity in the weeks and days leading up to and on the Fourth of July. Anyone cited or arrested for fireworks violations may be faced with at least a $1,000 fine, sentenced to jail for six months, or both (Municipal Code Chapter 8.81).

In effort to garner reports of fireworks activity, which can contribute to the City’s fireworks enforcement efforts, the city has made available multiple reporting options for the community to utilize including:

Go Long Beach. Submit a fireworks complaint by downloading the updated Go Long Beach App, available on Apple and Android, or directly on the Go Long Beach website .

Call the non-emergency number at the City’s Communications Center at 562.435.6711 to report fireworks usage and/or sales. For emergencies, always dial 9-1-1.

Email the LBPD patrol division where the firework activity is occurring and provide any details, such as addresses, videos, license plates, photos, or any other information that can be investigated. Please include your name, address and phone number so that you can be contacted, if necessary:

LBPDNorth@longbeach.gov

LBPDSouth@longbeach.gov

LBPDEast@longbeach.gov

LBPDWest@longbeach.gov

The City also reminds the community that “celebratory” gunfire is considered an illegal discharge of a firearm and is very dangerous. Discharging a firearm for celebratory purposes could result in injury or death to innocent residents, and jail time for the offenders.

Details: longbeach.gov/fireworks.