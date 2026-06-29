Port of Long Beach Launches Green Truck Corridor to Mexico

The Port of Long Beach June 25 officially recognized Bali Express Services’ proactive efforts to establish a Green Truck Corridor between Long Beach and Mexico.

Port of Long Beach CEO Dr. Noel Hacegaba and Long Beach Harbor Commissioners joined Jacobeth Hernández Mendoza, consul for economic affairs for the Consulate General of Mexico in Los Angeles, and Bali Express Services Company director Juan Baez in commemorating the company’s commitment to using clean trucks to move cargo along a route spanning roughly 125 miles between the Port and Mexico, the United States’ largest trading partner.

Hacegaba spoke about the significance of U.S.-Mexico trade, with two-way commerce reaching a record $872.83 billion annually. Nearly 90% of that trade occurs on land, most of it via truck, he added.

“This is why initiatives like these matter and are making a difference,” Hacegaba said.

Over the past year, Bali has moved cargo between the Port of Long Beach and Bali Express’ facility in San Diego County and across the Mexican border by using a combination of compressed natural gas (CNG) and electric vehicle trucks. The company, which currently operates 32 CNG and six EV trucks, plans to secure an additional 20 CNGs and 20 EVs this year, including Tesla Semi trucks, Baez said.

Baez reinforced Bali Express’ commitment to green trucking by announcing the company’s investment in EV trucks. Baez said the company’s goal is to operate a fully zero-emissions fleet of more than 350 trucks by 2040.