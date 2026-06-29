Hahn Sets New Record with 430 Firearms Collected at Long Beach Gun Buyback Event

LONG BEACH — LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn, in partnership with the Long Beach Police Department collected 430 firearms at a gun buyback they held in Long Beach, setting a new record for a single buyback event for Hahn. This is the seventeenth gun buyback she has held in her district since 2022 and brings the total amount of unwanted guns her office has helped collect and destroy to 3,397.

“I am so grateful to everyone who took us up on this offer today and made today’s buyback such a remarkable success. We even had people turn in guns in exchange for nothing, after we’d run out of gift cards! That really drives home how much people recognize that these deadly weapons have no place in their homes and around their families,” said Supervisor Hahn. “I’m also thankful to the Long Beach Police Department for their partnership on this buyback.”

The 430 functioning guns collected included 153 pistols, 149 rifles, 50 shotguns, 50 ghost guns, and 28 assault rifles. The event took place in the parking lot of Martin Luther King Jr. Park at 1950 Lemon Ave, Long Beach. Officers from the Long Beach Police Department removed guns from trunks and processed them and distributed gift cards. Representatives from the LA County Office of Violence Prevention also offered free gun locks to individuals who still have guns at home. The simple devices help prevent accidental discharge or use of the gun by someone other than the owner, such as a child.

Participants received Amazon gift cards in exchange for their guns. The dollar amount differed for different types of firearms:

$50 – Non-functioning firearms or parts

$100 – Working rifle/pistol/shotgun/handgun

$200 – Ghost guns

$300 – Assault rifles