Gov. Newsom Announces Judicial Appointments

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom June 26 announced his appointment of 14 Superior Court Judges: one interim appointment in Los Angeles County and three in Los Angeles County.

Los Angeles Superior Court

Irene Lee, of Orange County, has been appointed to serve in an interim appointment as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Lee has served as a special assistant at the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office since 2025. She served as a deputy county counsel at the Los Angeles county counsel’s Office from 2021to 2025. She served as a deputy district attorney at the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office from 2008 to 2021. Lee received a Juris Doctor degree from Chicago-Kent College of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Christina Hill. The Governor’s appointment allows her to immediately assume the position she was otherwise elected to begin in January 2027. Lee is a Democrat.

Haaris Syed, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Syed has served as a commissioner at the Los Angeles County Superior Court since 2026. He served as a deputy public defender at the Los Angeles Public Defender’s Office from 2005 to 2026. He worked as an associate at Augustini & Wheeler from 2004 to 2005. Syed received a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Keith H. Borjon. Syed is a Democrat.

Jennifer Lee, of Alameda County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Lee has served as a judge in the Contra Costa County Superior Court since 2021, where she also served as a commissioner from 2019 to 2021. Lee worked as security counsel at Apple from 2018 to 2019. She served as a deputy district attorney at the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office from 2006 to 2018 and as a deputy city attorney at the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office in 2002. She served as a deputy public defender at the Alameda County Public Defender’s Office from 2001 to 2002. Lee worked as a staff attorney at Legal Aid of Marin in 2000. She served as deputy public defender at the Pennsylvania Centre County Public Defender’s Office from 1997 to 1999. Lee received a Juris Doctor degree from the Pennsylvania State University School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Chestopher L. Taylor. Lee is a Democrat.

Stephen Meister, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Meister has been the president of Meister Law since 2011. He worked as an associate at the Law Offices of Mark Werksman from 2003 to 2011. He was a sole practitioner at the Law Office of Steve Meister from 2002 to 2003. He worked as an associate at Bailey & Marzano from 1998 to 1999. He served as a political aide at the Los Angeles City Council’s Office from 1999 to 2002. Meister served as a deputy district attorney at the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office from 1990 to 1998. Meister received a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Thomas C. Falls. Meister is a Democrat.