Lawmakers Push Next-Gen Clean Shipping Infrastructure

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Yesterday, Rep.’s Nanette Barragán (CA-44) and Troy A. Carter, Sr. (LA-02), along with Senator Chris Van Hollen (MD), June 24 reintroduced the Next Generation Shipping Act. The legislation would create a $1 billion per year program through the Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration or MARAD to develop the next generation of clean shipping technology and infrastructure. The bill would help to address harmful pollution that comes from the shipping industry, a major but often unrecognized source of greenhouse gas emissions and port pollution. Through the development and usage of new technologies— such as zero-emission ships, cleaner fuels, and better port equipment— the program seeks to protect the health of the port and coastal communities, and help the U.S. reduce its climate pollution.

The bill would also help the United States keep up with other countries in Europe and Asia that are already investing heavily in clean shipping technology. It would support American businesses, workers, and new innovation, create jobs, while also strengthening the U.S. economy. The bill would ensure that the U.S. leads in the future of shipping, rather than rely on technology from other countries.

“Shipping plays a vital role in our economy, and at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, but it should not come at the expense of the health of our families,” said Rep. Barragán. “The Next Generation Shipping Act is about investing in cleaner technologies, supporting American jobs, making sure the United States leads in the future of maritime innovation, all while making sure we do so in a way that preserves public health. By acting now, we can protect our communities, strengthen our economy, and build a more sustainable shipping industry for generations to come.”

Four Members have co-sponsored the bill, including: Reps. Kevin Mullin, Eleanor Holmes Norton, André Carson, and Suzanne Bonamici.

Details: Find the full text of the bill HERE. and a summary HERE.