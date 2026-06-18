City of Carson to Host Annual Samoan Heritage Celebration at Foisia Park, June 27

CARSON — The City of Carson announces its annual Samoan Heritage Celebration, taking place June 27, at Foisia Park. This highly anticipated event honors the rich history, vibrant traditions, and contributions of the Samoan community.

As one of the largest local celebrations of Samoan heritage in the South Bay, this year’s festival boasts a star-studded entertainment lineup. Attendees will enjoy performances by New Zealand R&B artist and headliner Aaradhna, live music from legendary reggae group Kapena, and a performance by the acclaimed artist Alo Key.

In addition to world-class musical entertainment, attendees will be immersed in authentic Samoan cultural traditions. The event will kick off with a sacred, traditional ‘ava ceremony to welcome guests. Throughout the day, attendees can witness live tatau (traditional tattooing) sessions conducted by Master Tatau artist Suataute, alongside captivating performances of the Siva Samoa and the Siva Afi (fire knife) dances.

“The City of Carson’s wealth is truly in its people, and we are privileged to be home to one of the largest Samoan populations outside of American Samoa,” said Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes. “This annual celebration is a wonderful opportunity for our entire community to come together, experience the beautiful traditions of the Samoan culture, and celebrate the diverse fabric that makes Carson the Jewel of the South Bay.”

The family-friendly event offers activities for all ages, including local food pop-ups serving traditional Pacific Islander cuisine, craft vendors, vital community resource booths, and a dedicated Kid Zone packed with fun activities for children.

Time: 11 a.m., June 27

Cost: Free

Details: 310-847-357; https://carsonca.gov

Venue: Foisia Park, 21411 S. Orrick Ave., Carson