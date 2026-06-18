Port Leaders Welcome Reopening of Strait of Hormuz

“The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz is a critical priority to restore the stability that keeps cargo moving through the Port of Long Beach and protects California and US economies that depend on it.

The supply chain thrives on stability and predictability. When a critical chokepoint like the Strait of Hormuz is disrupted, the effects ripple across the entire system, from fuel prices to vessel costs to shipping routes.

While California’s ports primarily handle trans-Pacific trade with Asia, global supply chains are deeply interconnected, and stability in global trade routes and fuel prices are major factors which will strengthen confidence across the whole network. Throughout this period, the Port of Long Beach has remained resilient, with terminals open and cargo moving normally. That same resilience defines ports across California.

As we build the Port of the Future, our focus stays constant: safety, reliability, and the economic confidence that comes from a supply chain the nation can count on.”