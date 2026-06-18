Public Health Confirms Measles Case in LA County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a confirmed case of measles in a traveler who was infectious while traveling through Los Angeles County. People may have been exposed to measles at the Los Angeles International Airport or LAX, at least two other locations, and additional healthcare settings in Los Angeles County. Potential exposure dates and times are listed below. This is the sixth case of measles reported by Public Health in 2026.

This traveler arrived on Cathay Pacific Airlines flight CX 884 at the Tom Bradley International Airport (TBIT) Terminal B, on June 11, 2026.

Individuals who were at TBIT Terminal B on June 11 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. may have been exposed to measles.

In collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC, passengers seated near the infected traveler will be notified by their respective local health departments. The CDC and local public health departments routinely work together to investigate communicable disease exposures on international flights to the United States.

Additionally, individuals who were at the following locations on the specified dates and times may be at risk of developing measles due to exposure to this case:

June 11, 2026 – Hilton Los Angeles Airport Hotel Shuttle from LAX Tom Bradley International Terminal, from 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

June 11, 2026 – Hilton Los Angeles Airport Hotel, 5711 W Century Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90045, from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

People who were at the above locations during the dates and times listed above may be at risk of developing measles from 7 to 21 days after being exposed. These individuals should confirm their protection against measles. Those who have had measles in the past or received the recommended measles vaccine are likely protected but should still monitor for symptoms. People who are unimmunized or have unknown measles immunization status are at higher risk and should monitor for symptoms closely. Anyone who remains symptom-free for more than 21 days after being exposed is no longer considered at risk. The last day to monitor for symptoms is July 2, 2026.

Affected healthcare facilities are directly notifying patients and staff who may have been exposed.

Public Health is working to identify any other potential exposure sites in Los Angeles County and any others who may have been exposed and will assess their risk for developing a measles infection.

The most effective way to protect yourself and your family is with the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine. Children 12 months and older are considered fully protected against measles after receiving two doses of the MMR vaccine. Infants who are older than 6 months and are traveling internationally or to domestic areas with ongoing measles outbreaks can get an early dose.

Public Health encourages everyone to:

Check your immunization status before traveling. Review your immunization and medical records to determine if everyone in your family is protected against measles. People are considered protected if they have had measles in the past or have received the recommended MMR vaccine. This is especially important for anyone 6 months of age and older who will be traveling internationally or domestically in areas experiencing measles outbreaks. Infants aged 6 to 11 months with planned travel to these locations should receive one early dose of MMR at least 2 weeks before travel. This does not replace the routine doses given at 12-15 months and 4-6 years. Anyone who is not protected should talk with a health care provider about receiving the MMR immunization.

Notify a healthcare provider if you are at higher risk. Contact and notify your health care provider as soon as possible about a potential exposure for guidance and next steps, especially if you are pregnant, the person exposed is an infant under aged 12 months, you have a weakened immune system and/or are unimmunized.

Watch for symptoms and take immediate action. If symptoms develop, such as fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, or a rash, stay at home and avoid school, work, and any gatherings. Call a healthcare provider immediately. Do not go into a health care facility without calling them first. Let them know you may have been exposed to measles and describe your symptoms. Public Health can assist health care providers in appropriately diagnosing and managing your care.

Details: For a list of clinics that offer free or low-cost immunizations for persons who are uninsured or underinsured, call 2-1-1 or visit: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/ip/clinics.htm.