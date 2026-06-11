Justice, Care and Opportunities Department Launches D.O.O.R.S Long Beach to Expand Virtual Reentry Services

LONG BEACH — The Los Angeles County Justice, Care and Opportunities Department or JCOD launched Developing Opportunities and Offering Reentry Solutions or D.O.O.R.S Long Beach on June 8, expanding virtual access to reentry services for justice-impacted individuals and families in the Long Beach region.

D.O.O.R.S Long Beach provides virtual service navigation and referrals to help participants connect with resources that support successful reentry, stability and long-term well-being. Through the virtual model, participants can access support without having to travel, helping reduce barriers related to transportation, work schedules, family obligations or other challenges.

The program provides individualized support and referrals in key areas that are essential to successful community reintegration, including:

Housing navigation and stabilization services

Employment and workforce development opportunities

Legal assistance and record-clearing support

Referrals to community-based organizations and specialized programs

D.O.O.R.S Long Beach is expected to serve more than 2,500 individuals annually and builds upon the success of existing D.O.O.R.S locations in South Los Angeles and Antelope Valley. Together, those sites have already assisted thousands of justice-involved individuals in accessing life-changing services and support, demonstrating the effectiveness of a coordinated, person-centered reentry approach.

Community members, justice-involved individuals, family members, service providers and referral partners can access D.O.O.R.S Long Beach services virtually through:

Referral Portal: [Justice Care And Opportunities]