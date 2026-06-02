Murder Investigation – 1800 Block of Harbor Avenue LB

On June 1, about 8:28 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Harbor Avenue regarding a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers located a male adult victim with a life-threatening stab wound and rendered aid until relieved by Long Beach Fire Department personnel. LBFD personnel transported the victim to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect(s) fled the scene before officers arrived.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene.

At this time, suspect information, circumstances of the assault, and motive remain under investigation.

The decedent’s identity is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin by the Los Angeles County Department of the Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact homicide detectives Ethan Shear and Kelsey Myers at 562-570-7244, or anonymously at 800-222-8477; LA Crime Stoppers Website.

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