Random Happening: Gin & Juice: The Block Party By Roxanne’s﻿

Come through with good vibes, fire gin tastings, great drinks, and good times at the ultimate neighborhood Gin & Juice Block Party.

Roxann’s is bringing Gin & Juice back for another unforgettable year—bigger, better, and bolder than ever—to celebrate its 16-year anniversary. This year, will take it to the next level with a full-scale block party experience, activating over seven venues in total: Roxanne’s, Marie’s Tek Tec, Willie’s Tin Shop Distillery, Willie’s Banquet Room, Smog City Heights, R Media, Bada-Bing Barber Shop, and more.

Check out previous Years: www.youtube.com/watch?v=zbqqAaOr64I

Guests will wander through the open-air market while sipping handcrafted gin cocktails and RTD’s, discovering hidden gems, and vibing to live performances and vinyl DJs spinning throughout the event grounds. What started as a celebration has evolved into a cultural moment—bringing together music, spirits, style, and the Long Beach community in one immersive experience.

What’s New This Year?

Roxanne’s is leveling up. In addition to its signature gin tastings, it’s expanding offerings to include vodkas, liqueurs, and ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails, seltzers, etc. giving guests even more to explore, sip, and savor.

Gin & Juice: The Block Party is designed as a multi-environment experience, where each space carries its own identity and energy. From high-energy dance zones to lifestyle-driven activations, every corner of the event is built for interaction and discovery. Featured spaces like Bada-Bing Barber Shop & Central American Heritage Association (CAHA) at R Media will serve as hubs for culture and connection—blending classic barbershop energy with modern brand engagement.

Expect a deep lineup of spirit tastings, hands-on education from distillers, and the opportunity to sample rare SKUs and limited runs. Whether you’re a spirit geek or just looking for a good time, there’s something for everyone.

Roxanne’s is turning up the vibes with:

And epic vinyl DJ lineup with soul, classics, and lowrider oldies

Fried foods, tacos, and more

And of course, tons of gin and juice

Photobooth by Saturation Room

Lowrider meetup

Vendors Include:

Vip Records

Fire Vixen Company

Being Real is Quality

Orgullo Apparel

Wrigley Clothing

Long Beach Collection

Molina Artistry

Infuzed Kreationz

Time:12 to 5 p.m., May 31

Cost: $17.85

Details: https://tinyurl.com/Gin-and-Juice-block-party

Venue: Roxanne’s, 1115 East Wardlow Road, Long Beach

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