San Pedro Zoning Code Update: Announcement of City Planning Commission Hearing

Los Angeles City Planning will hold a city planning commission hearing on the San Pedro zoning code update on June 11, at at LA City Hall, with options to participate in person, online, or by phone. The hearing will allow commissioners to review the proposed zoning and land use updates before making recommendations to the city council. Community members can review the project materials and interactive zoning and land use map (https://tinyurl.com/Land-use-map-SP-zoning) available on the program webpage: https://tinyurl.com/SP-zoning-code ahead of the meeting.

Public comment will take place. If you are unable to participate, written comments may be submitted to cpc@lacity.org by 4 p.m., June 1..

San Pedro Zoning Code Update

Time: 8:30 a.m., June 1

Details: Zoom links are published on the agenda, which will be released no later than 72 hours prior to the meeting

Venue: Los Angeles City Hall, Council Chamber, Room 340, 200 N. Spring St., Los Angeles

CPC Hearing Notice for San Pedro Zoning Code Update

The CPC Hearing is a formal opportunity for the commissioners to hear about the San Pedro Zoning Code Update, provide feedback to staff, and make a recommendation on the Zoning Code Update to City Council.

This event will also serve as an opportunity for interested parties to provide public comment on the project to the CPC.

Participants may join the CPC Hearing in-person at City Hall, online or by phone to offer testimony. Comments of any length may alternatively be submitted by email by 4 p.m., Monday, June 1, 2026 to cpc@lacity.org. The CPC agenda will be available on the Commissions, Boards and Hearings webpage (https://planning.lacity.gov/about/commissions-boards-hearings)

no later than 72 hours before the June 11, 2026 meeting.

Following the CPC’s recommendation, city planning will incorporate their feedback and prepare the CPC’s recommended plan for consideration by the city council’s planning and land use management or PLUM committee at a future date. The committee will then make a recommendation before the full city council to adopt the project and related zoning and land use updates.

Details: https://tinyurl.com/SP-public-hearing

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