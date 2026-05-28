War Objectors and Civil Disobedience

In the 1960s, I was introduced to a book by Henry David Thoreau, which included an essay titled On Civil Disobedience. This writing, which champions nonviolent resistance against unjust government policies, became the foundational literature for Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr., and many others a century later. It was Thoreau’s moral reasoning for choosing to go to jail instead of supporting what he considered the immoral and illegal Mexican-American War of 1848. This has become one of the keystone arguments for becoming a conscientious objector or one who refuses to participate in war based on moral and religious grounds.

Avoiding military service is often considered draft dodging, which is more commonly associated with the Vietnam War than World War II. Of the roughly 16 million in service throughout World War II, voluntary enlistments accounted for less than 40 percent of the total manpower. In contrast, over 10 million (more than 60 percent) were drafted. Every man had his own reasons for preferring not to serve. Some simply feared combat or felt they could better help their families by staying home and staying whole. There were, however, pacifists and those whose political beliefs kept them from service. Their options were to serve, find war work, or end up in jail if they refused induction. For another large segment of the population, their choice not to serve was religious. These men were known as conscientious objectors.

Since the Revolutionary War, there have been those who choose to refuse service based on their religious beliefs, most notably those of the Quaker, Brethren, and Mennonite faiths. For those who chose to stand as conscientious objectors, their options were few: join the armed forces and serve in a non-combat role (usually as a medic), volunteer for the Civilian Public Service program, or go to jail.

The rise in conscientious objector status rises during wartime, like today with the War on Iran, when there is declining support for an unjustified war that over half the nation doesn’t support, and one in which the US Congress hasn’t declared.

The Vietnam War, for me, was easy to object to, and the argument against it only became clearer with the release of the Pentagon Papers that exposed the lies used to perpetrate it. I filed for conscientious objector status upon signing up for the draft because I knew that it was an alternative to being shipped overseas to kill people I had nothing against. It turned out to be one of America’s most disastrous misadventures that should have taught this nation a lesson on invading other nations without just cause. Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, Venezuela, and now Iran all fall into this category of expensive failures. Billions of dollars spent and thousands of lives lost, yet we have no budget for universal health care or funding for schools.

Young men today, as they sign up for the draft (which is still the law even though it isn’t active) need to know their alternatives. And even those in uniform who are having second thoughts about being shipped overseas to fight in this illegal war also have choices not to fight.

First, those in uniform have a right to refuse an unconstitutional order as outlined in the military code, but they also can choose to register as a conscientious objector. Conscientious objectors (COs) in Los Angeles can access counseling, legal aid, and advocacy through both national and local peace organizations. These groups help active-duty service members secure CO discharges, guide youth through Selective Service issues, and offer resources for alternative civilian service.

Here a some resources for those considering this course:

GI Rights Hotline: Call 1-877-447-4487 for free, confidential counseling regarding military discharges, conscientious objection, and rights as a service member.

Center on Conscience & War (CCW): Call 202-483-2220 or visit the Center on Conscience & War for in-depth guidance on navigating the military administrative process, documenting your beliefs, and legal resources.

Courage to Resist: Visit Courage to Resist for legal, financial, and moral defense support for military personnel who refuse participation in war on moral or ethical grounds.

Military Law Task Force: A project of the National Lawyers Guild that publishes “Know Your Rights” guides and provides specialized legal referrals for service members seeking CO status.

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