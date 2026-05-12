TRAA News: Meeting for May 2026 & Save The Date for June 10

Join the TRAA Meeting for May 2026

TRAA’s Monthly Zoom Meeting will be held May 13, to discuss the upcoming elections and candidates, and complete plans to attend the NRDC lawsuit hearing on June 10.

To attend the virtual meeting if you haven’t gotten the zoom link in the past, RSVP with an e-mail request for a Zoom link to TRAA Board Member Steven Goldsmith at the address below.

Include your phone number so you can be updated you before the meeting. Look for the Zoom link and agenda on Wednesday morning.

Time: 7 p.m., May 13

Details: RSVP to,info@TRAA.website

Venue: Online

Save the Date – June 10th

The Natural Resources Defense Council or NRDC, Citizens for a Better Environment or CBE and the Philadelphia Clean Air Council or CBE, have filed a federal lawsuit against the EPA seeking a nationwide phaseout of Hydrogen Fluoride or HF/MHF in the massive amounts used in refineries. It is a highly dangerous chemical still used at the Torrance refinery. This is the best chance to force conversion to a vastly safer process.

On June 10, there will be a federal court hearing at the First Street Courthouse in downtown Los Angeles, to address whether community members living within the refinery danger zone have standing in the case.

Join to fill the courtroom and demonstrate that the South Bay community continues to demand a safer alternative.

This event is being organized with community partners including Indivisible activists, Sierra Club and other environmental advocates.

Details: Sign Up Here

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