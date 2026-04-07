The Port’s Free Harbor Tours Return for Summer 2026

Beginning in May, the Port of Long Beach will once again host free harbor tours, offering the public a chance to experience the sights and sounds of the nation’s largest seaport complex.

Registration for May tours is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 13.

The Port uses an online lottery sign-up system for reservations. Reservations are open on the second Monday of the month from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for tours the following month. The online reservation system provides a 12-hour window to register via computer or mobile device for an available tour the next month. A random drawing will select participants for each tour and within seven business days, you will receive confirmation of your reservation or notification that you are on a waiting list. You may reserve up to four seats; for larger groups, consult the FAQs.

Tours are generally scheduled four times a month, twice on Saturday mornings and twice on Wednesday evenings. Tours this year will be held May through September. Check the tour page for the full schedule.

Details: Reservations are required. Visit polb.com/porttours for more information and to make reservations on April 13.

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