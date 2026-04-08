Murder Investigation And Arrest- 400 Block Of North Pacific Avenue

LBPD Homicide detectives are investigating a stabbing that occurred on April 1, which later resulted in the victim’s death. A male adult suspect was arrested.

On April 1, about 5 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of North Pacific Avenue regarding a stabbing. Long Beach Fire Department personnel rendered medical aid to a male adult victim with a life-threatening stab wound. LBFD transported the victim to a local hospital.

The preliminary investigation indicates a male adult suspect stabbed the victim. Detectives believe the victim and suspect did not previously know each other. The motive remains under investigation.

The suspect fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

Due to the severity of the injuries, both Violent Crimes and Homicide detectives responded to the scene.

Through their investigation, detectives identified the suspect.

On April 2, 2026, South Division officers located and safely arrested the suspect in the 100 block of North Pacific Avenue. The suspect was identified as Cary Odell Singletary, a 66-year-old person experiencing homelessness, who was booked for attempted murder. His bail was set at $1,000,000.

On April 6, 2026, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The victim was identified as James Plummer, a 72-year-old resident of South Gate.

The case was initially presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration for attempted murder and was amended to murder on April 7, following the victim’s death.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact homicide detectives Eric Thai and Chasen Contreras at 562-570-7244, or anonymously at www.LACrimestoppers.org.

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