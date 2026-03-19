Spring Random Happenings for March & April – “the moon, the womb, and they remember” & Celebrating Cambodian New Year at Roxanne’s Lounge

the moon, the womb, and they remember

Join AGCC’s newest group exhibition, guest curated by Ann Shi.

the moon, the womb, and they remember is a group exhibition featuring work by Flora Kao, Sheng Lor, Victoria May, Sandeep Mukherjee, Kyong Boon Oh, Snežana Saraswati Petrović, and Stella Zhang.

the moon, the womb, and they remember considers memory as a distributed condition rather than a fixed record, something that circulates through matter, bodies, labor, and sites across time. The exhibition approaches the womb not as a biological or gendered form but as a spatial logic: a container that holds matter in transition, allowing transformation without resolution. The moon is a regulator of cyclical time, governing tides, illumination, recurrence, and withdrawal. It marks rhythms of appearance and disappearance, the return of time and space, the persistence of life forms, and the conservation of energy.

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, through April 26

Cost: Free

Details: https://tinyurl.com/The-moon-the-womb

Venue: Angels Gate Cultural Center, 3601 S Gaffey St., San Pedro

Celebrate Cambodian New Year at Roxanne’s Lounge – Hosted by Battambang BBQ

Cambodian New Year’s Eve at Roxanne’s, Choul Chnam Thmey Celebration

Join at Roxanne’s to welcome the Cambodian New Year in true Long Beach style — with music, drinks, laughter, and community spirit.

This vibrant night honors Khmer culture, fresh beginnings, and good energy while celebrating Choul Chnam Thmey. Whether you’re Cambodian, culture-curious, or just love a night full of life — everyone is welcome at the table. Come dressed up, come with your crew, or roll solo — just come ready to celebrate new beginnings, good fortune, and community.

Roxanne’s x Cambodian New Year — Welcome Choul Chnam Thmey together.

Expect the vibe: Festive music all night; Full bar & specialty drinks; Delicious eats hosted by Battambang BBQ; Live comedy hosted by Lintorious; Late-night celebration energy; Friends, family, and neighbors coming together



Time: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. April 4

Cost: $33.85

Details: https://tinyurl.com/Cambodian-New-Year-Roxannes



Venue: Roxanne’s Lounge, 1115 E Wardlow Road, Long Beach

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