Treats, Toys and Tail Wags at Molly D’s

Molly D’s is the answer to every dog’s pup dream. Beautifully decorated dog cookies on display catch the eye of both humans and canines. Dog treats of every stripe and cat goodies of every flavor, dog and cat nutrition to suit any tricky tummy, vitamins, supplements; Molly D’s has it all.

“Well-behaved pets are welcome to shop,” says Josie Dod, owner and top dog at Molly D’s. Josie and her daughters invite San Pedro residents and their pets to visit this darling store on lower 6th Street. After a long career in finance, Josie put her love for animals to work. Along with pet cuisine, Molly D’s also has a fine selection of pet accessories, grooming needs and pet outfits for maximum cuteness. “Pets always bring a smile,” says Josie.

Molly D’s Dog Bakery & Pet Supplies

222 W. 6th St., Unit R3, San Pedro

310-935-2727

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