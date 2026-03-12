LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person, Alexus Grace Hernandez, Carson

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department missing persons unit is asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person, Alexus Grace Hernandez. She is a 29-year-old female Hispanic who was last seen on March 11, at 1 p.m., on the 200 block of East 215th Street, in the city of Carson.

Alexus is 5’03” tall, 250 lbs., with brown hair, brown eyes and has a tattoo on one of her legs.

Alexus family is concerned about her well-being and is asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500, or anonymously at 800-222- 8477, http://lacrimestoppers.org

Like this: Like Loading...