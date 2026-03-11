Caltrans to Begin Vincent Thomas Bridge Deck Replacement Project on March 23

SAN PEDRO — Caltrans (District 7) announces that construction on the Vincent Thomas Bridge deck replacement project on State Route 47 (SR-47) will begin in two weeks as crews prepare the work zone in anticipation of the bridge’s full closure scheduled for Nov. 1, 2026. Initial construction activities include the installation of an under-deck shield and working platform, as well as staircases for crews to access the bridge deck from multiple locations.

Full overnight closures in the westbound direction between Ferry Street and Harbor Boulevard will begin on March 23. Closures will occur from 10:45 p.m. to 6:45 a.m., Monday through Friday, with occasional weekend closures. Additionally, the southbound SR-47 on-ramp at Ferry Street will be closed during the bridge closures.

Overnight closures in the eastbound direction will begin at a later date. Caltrans will provide advance notification before they are implemented. The overnight closure work is expected to continue through summer 2026, with occasional overnight closures occurring in the fall. Daytime construction activities will not require bridge closures.

During the westbound overnight closures, traffic will be detoured via SR- 47 to Route 103 to Pacific Coast Highway to Route 110. (See map below)

This work is part of the Vincent Thomas bridge deck replacement project. A critical infrastructure project totaling $752.8 million, the deck replacement will require partial and full closures of the bridge over the next two years. More information is available at theproject website. Skanska-CEC Joint Venture is the general contractor for the project.

Due to weather or operational factors, the schedule is subject to change, including dates and times, the number of closures, and other details. Motorists should expect delays when utilizing the Vincent Thomas Bridge and use Caltrans Quickmap to review current traffic conditions before traveling. Caltrans reminds drivers to exercise increased caution near the closure and Slow for the Cone Zone.

