Gang Unit Arrests Suspect, Seizes Cache of Firearms in Shooting Probe

Gang detectives March 10 arrested a suspect for a December 2024 shooting incident. During their follow-up investigation, they recovered 30 firearms, a dozen of which were unserialized firearms.

On Dec. 18, 2024, officers responded to the area of Ocean Boulevard and Alamitos Avenue after an individual called to report they believed a shooting had occurred outside their residence.

The preliminary investigation indicated a dispute had occurred between the drivers of two vehicles in the area. The dispute escalated and one of the drivers fired multiple rounds at the other vehicle. During the incident, a nearby residential building was struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported.

Detectives investigated the incident and identified the suspect involved in the shooting as 74-year-old James William Higgins, a resident of Long Beach. On March 6, 2026, detectives, with the assistance of patrol officers, safely took suspect Higgins into custody. Detectives served a search warrant at his residence. During the search warrant service, detectives recovered 30 firearms, 12 of which were unserialized, along with a large quantity of ammunition.

Suspect Higgins was booked for discharging a firearm at an inhabited dwelling, assault with a firearm, manufacturing or assembling an unregistered firearm, and manufacturing or causing to be manufactured an assault weapon. His bail was set at $250,000. The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact gang detail detective Hector Lizardo at 562-570-7370, or anonymously at 800-222-8477,www.lacrimestoppers.org.

