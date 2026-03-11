Join AGCC’s newest group exhibition, guest curated by Ann Shi.

the moon, the womb, and they remember is a group exhibition featuring work by Flora Kao, Sheng Lor, Victoria May, Sandeep Mukherjee, Kyong Boon Oh, Snežana Saraswati Petrović, and Stella Zhang.

the moon, the womb, and they remember considers memory as a distributed condition rather than a fixed record, something that circulates through matter, bodies, labor, and sites across time. The exhibition approaches the womb not as a biological or gendered form but as a spatial logic: a container that holds matter in transition, allowing transformation without resolution. The moon is a regulator of cyclical time, governing tides, illumination, recurrence, and withdrawal. It marks rhythms of appearance and disappearance, the return of time and space, the persistence of life forms, and the conservation of energy.

the moon, the womb, and they remember will be on view in the gallery through April 26, with free public visiting hours Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 10am to 5pm.

Time: 2 to 4 p.m., opening reception, March 14

Cost: Free

Details: https://tinyurl.com/The-moon-the-womb

Venue: Angels Gate Cultural Center, 3601 S Gaffey St., San Pedro

