Long Beach Creative Group Highlights its Board of Directors in New Show

The Long Beach Creative Group presents, Who’s Running The Show? an exhibition of works by their board of directors, all of whom have extensive backgrounds in creating and exhibiting works. The show will run through April 11.

Interim board president Dorte Christjansen will be featuring her breathtaking large-scale batik creations, and Carlos Cordero shares his evocative pen and ink drawings. Helen Werner Cox, an Emeritus board member, will be sharing a series of monoprints, and Michiel Daniel will be showcasing his stunning photorealistic paintings. Kay Erickson and Sander Roscoe Wolff will be sharing photography, while Francisco Gutierrez and Karena Massengill will be presenting mixed media works.

“As we’ve gathered these pieces together,” said Christjansen, “I can’t help but feel excited by the quality and diversity of our board, and their work.”

Massengill, of San Pedro, whose public art commissions can be seen throughout Southern California, will be a featured artist in Quantum Matter, a group exhibition curated by Genie Davis, opening on March 22 at the Matter Gallery in Los Angeles.

“I am an enthusiastic supporter of the Rod Briggs Gallery, and the LBCG,” Massengill said, “and confident that fine art collectors will be thrilled by this exhibition.”

“This is the first show of the year for us,” said community outreach coordinator Sander Roscoe Wolff. “We’ve got a great set of exhibitions scheduled, including PHOTOVARIOUS 2, organized by Mick Victor, an open call for sculpture in collaboration with Walter Focht, and an invitational exhibition featuring new interpretations of paintings by Rod Briggs, organized by Cory Bilicko. At the end of the year, we’re presenting a retrospective of paintings by Donald Tiscareno, who co-founded the group with our dearly departed Marka Burns.”

The LBCG is an established consortium of experienced artists, educators, and art enthusiasts engaged in creating exhibit space and opportunities for local artists through curated exhibits and events.

During exhibits, the gallery is open to the public. No appointment is required.

Time: 1 to 4 p.m., Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to April 11

Cost: Free

Details: LongBeachCreativeGroup.org

Venue: Rod Briggs Gallery, 2221 E Broadway in Long Beach

