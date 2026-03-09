CD15 McOsker Policy Update, Wilmington

On March 4 the city council approved a motion introduced by councilman Tim McOker to address ongoing quality of life issues at several properties in Wilmington. The sites at 1502 E. Lomita Blvd., 1600 E. Lomita Blvd., and 1612 N. Blinn Ave. have been associated with trucking activity, which has generated numerous LAPD service calls and has a long history of unsafe conditions and code violations that have negatively affected nearby residents and businesses. Instead of using designated truck routes, drivers leaving these locations frequently cut through Blinn Ave. and surrounding residential streets. Even after bollards were installed to discourage this behavior, trucks have continued to travel through the neighborhood, creating safety concerns and disrupting daily life for residents. Despite previous enforcement efforts, the problems have persisted.

With the council’s approval, the city will now investigate the properties and may initiate nuisance abatement proceedings to impose corrective conditions.

“This step is about protecting public health, safety, and peace of mind for this community, which has borne the brunt of the trucking industry for too long,” said McOsker

