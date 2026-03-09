Homicide Investigation – 600 Block W. Wardlow Avenue, LB

Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal assault that occurred on March 7, resulting in the death of a male adult.

About 1:53 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of West Wardlow Avenue regarding a family disturbance involving an 89-year-old male and his 50-year-old son.

Upon arrival, officers located the elderly male pinned underneath a vehicle in front of a residence. Officers attempted to rescue the elderly man with the assistance of nearby residents, who assisted by providing a floor jack, which officers used to raise the vehicle high enough to extricate the victim until Long Beach Fire Department personnel arrived. Once extricated, Long Beach Fire Department personnel rendered aid to the injured man. However, they determined the man deceased at the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the vehicle intentionally struck the elderly man. He remained at the scene and was later taken into custody.

The decedent has been identified as William Porter, an 89-year-old resident of Long Beach.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The suspect has been identified as Robert Porter, a 50-year-old resident of Long Beach. He was booked for murder. Bail is set at $2,000,000.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact homicide detectives Ethan Shear or Kelsey Myers at 562-570-7244, or anonymously at 800-222-8477, www.lacrimestoppers.org

