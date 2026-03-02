CD15 Policy Update on Local Assisted Living Center

On Feb. 25, Councilman Tim McOsker introduced a motion regarding an approximate six acre property at 2100 S. Western Avenue in San Pedro, which has long operated as an assisted living and memory care facility serving this community. Recently, there have been indications that all or portions of the site may be considered for future sale or expansion, potentially to include transitional housing and inpatient and outpatient mental health services.

“Given the size and significance of the site and its current use, we must make sure the City is prepared and the community is informed if any further steps are taken,” said McOsker.

McOsker’s motion directs the planning department, in coordination with building and safety and the city attorney, to outline the local land use authority and the state and federal laws that might apply to any future development at the site.

Like this: Like Loading...