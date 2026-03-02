Expungement Clinic Happening March 6

An expungement clinic will be held at the Harbor City – Harbor Gateway Library, located at 240th St. and Western Ave. The event is hosted by Assemblymember Mike Gipson and will take place March 6, from This clinic is a valuable opportunity for community members seeking assistance with clearing eligible records. To pre-register, please scan the QR code provided on the event flyer.

In the Harbor-area communities, the opportunity to expunge a past record can often unlock a new future start. Conversely, having a public record of old charges can hold people in our community back when they seek work, apply for a place to live, or try to enter public service.

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., March 6

Details: For pre-registration or more information, call 562-252-0865

Venue: Harbor City Harbor Gateway Library, 24000 S. Western Ave., Harbor City

