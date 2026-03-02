POLA Breaks Ground on $152 Million Avalon Pedestrian Bridge and Promenade Gateway Project in Wilmington

LOS ANGELES—Federal, state and City of Los Angeles officials joined Los Angeles Harbor Commissioners, Port of Los Angeles officials and community leaders Feb. 26 to mark the start of construction on the $152 million Avalon Pedestrian Bridge and Promenade Gateway project in Wilmington.

The community-focused project will create public access to the Wilmington Waterfront Promenade via a new signature 380-foot-long bridge, which will also connect to a new open space public recreation area — the Avalon Promenade Gateway — also being built as part of the project.

The Avalon Pedestrian Bridge and Promenade Gateway project will transform 12 acres of former industrial land into open space that features a landscaped entry plaza with an iconic 40-foot-tall architectural sundial, a historic walk and overlook, an open terrace seating area, pedestrian pathways, community gathering areas, two parking lots and public restrooms. The project also involves street and utility improvements at Avalon Boulevard and A Street, including grading, paving, striping, lighting, and landscaping.

The site for the Avalon Pedestrian Bridge and Promenade Gateway is located between Harry Bridges Boulevard to the north and the Pacific Harbor Railroad Lines to the south in Wilmington, extending halfway between Marine Avenue and A Street to the west and Broad Avenue to the east. Construction is expected to be completed by late summer 2028.

The Avalon Pedestrian Bridge and Promenade Gateway is the third phase of the Port’s implementation of the Wilmington Waterfront Master Plan adopted in 2007. Grant funding for the project includes $10.2 million from Metro Measure M/South Bay COG; $42.1 million from the California State Transportation Agency; and $5 million from FHWA.

