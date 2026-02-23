McOsker Motion Targets Emergency Response Gaps After 110 Freeway Shutdown

LOS ANGELES — In response to a major traffic disruption that impacted San Pedro and the Harbor Area, Los Angeles City Councilmember Tim McOsker introduced a motion Feb. 20 to strengthen emergency coordination, improve resource availability, and ensure clearer communication during infrastructure failures and roadway closures.

Last week, on Feb. 18, a fallen power pole forced the full closure of Interstate 110 near Gaffey Street, the primary route in and out of San Pedro. The incident caused significant congestion throughout the Harbor Area and required a multi-agency emergency response.

“This incident made clear that we are not where we need to be when it comes to coordination and readiness,” said Councilmember Tim McOsker. “For a community like San Pedro, where the 110 serves as the primary way in and out, we cannot afford delays, confusion, or a lack of basic resources during an emergency. Our residents deserve timely information, clear communication, and a response that reflects the urgency of the situation.”

During the incident, city staff requested portable changeable message signs or PCMS from the Los Angeles Department of Transportation or LADOT to help redirect traffic and notify the public. They were informed that no signs were available for deployment. Because the closure occurred on a state freeway, coordination with the California Department of Transportation or Caltrans was also required, exposing gaps in communication, resource deployment, and clarity of responsibility between city and state agencies.

McOsker’s motion calls for a comprehensive report back within 30 days from LADOT, LADWP, Caltrans, the Emergency Management Department, LAPD, and other relevant agencies. The report will include:

A full timeline of the Feb. 18 incident, including agency roles and communication protocols;

The availability, use, and protocols for electronic notifications to residents of similar road disruptions;

An inventory and status update of portable message signs and other mobile traffic control devices across the city

A review of existing coordination protocols with Caltrans for incidents on state freeway facilities within Los Angeles

Recommendations to improve resource availability, interagency coordination, and public communication during future emergencies

McOsker’s motion seeks to ensure that Los Angeles is better prepared to respond quickly and effectively when critical infrastructure fails, provide timely and accurate communication to the public, minimize disruption and prioritize public safety.

