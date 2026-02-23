Join a Community Meeting for the San Pedro Zoning Update

LA City Planning is hosting a virtual information session and public hearing for the San Pedro zoning code update.

All interested stakeholders are encouraged to visit the work program’s website by clicking this link. There, you will be able to view the latest draft of materials, as well as the storymap that illustrates proposed zoning and land uses. The virtual information session and public hearing will be held Feb. 26, and will be a formal opportunity to provide public comment on the San Pedro zoning code update to a hearing officer. No decisions will be made at the time of public hearing.

Time: 5 to 6:30 p.m., Feb. 26

