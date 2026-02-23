New Date: Shoemaker Bridge Ramps Meeting Set for March 31

The Port of Long Beach will host an outreach meeting in March to inform the public and solicit feedback about a project planned for later this year that will demolish the ramps connecting the Shoemaker Bridge to the North Harbor area.

The meeting, rescheduled from an earlier date, will be held March 31, in Long Beach.

A presentation by the project team at the beginning of the meeting will be followed by an open house. RSVP at www.polb.com/shoemaker. Requests for translation must be received by March 23. Contact Alice Castellanos at 562-283-7720 or alice.castellanos@polb.com for translation or assistance registering for the event. Comuníquese con Alice Castellanos al 562-283-7720 o alice.castellanos@polb.com antes del lunes 23 de marzo para obtener servicios de interpretación o asistencia con el registro.



In 2026, the Port of Long Beach plans to demolish ramps between the Shoemaker Bridge and the Port as part of construction of the Pier B On-Dock Rail Support Facility. Pier B will help to accommodate the expected growth of cargo volume, while taking trucks off the road and improving the environment.



The planned demolition work will remove the 9th and 10th Street on- and off-ramps crossing over the 710 Freeway. Currently, as scheduled, the ramps will be permanently closed in spring. The ramps are not heavily used and sufficient alternate routes are available in the area, including Willow Street, Pacific Coast Highway, Anaheim Street, Ocean Boulevard and the Queensway Bridge. Motorists will still be able to access the Shoemaker Bridge from West Seventh Street, West Third Street, West Ocean Boulevard and West Shoreline Drive, east of the Los Angeles River.



Work will require three temporary, weekend closures this summer: first, the northbound 710, then the Shoemaker Bridge, and finally the southbound 710. Dates have not been set.

Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Venue: Jenny Oropeza Community Center, Cesar Chavez Park, 401 Golden Ave., Long Beach

