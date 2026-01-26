ALERT: Daytime Lane Closure of Vincent Thomas Bridge for Pothole Repairs, Jan. 28

San Pedro — Caltrans announces a daytime single-lane closure of the Vincent Thomas Bridge (State Route 47) on Wed., Jan. 28 for pothole repairs and finger joint monitoring following recent storms. Traffic flow will be maintained in both directions of the bridge during the closure.

Scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Jan. 28 closure will affect the northbound right-hand lane from Harbor Boulevard to Ferry Street. The northbound on-ramp at Harbor Boulevard will also be closed.

Due to weather or operational reasons, the closure is subject to change, including the time, date, and other details. Motorists should expect delays when utilizing the Vincent Thomas Bridge and use Caltrans QuickMap to review current traffic conditions before traveling.

Caltrans reminds drivers to exercise increased caution near the closure and Slow for the Cone Zone.

