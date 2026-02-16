Members of Congress Introduce “New Good Neighbor Act” to Reform US-Latin America Relations

Reps. Nydia Velázquez (D-NY) and Delia Ramirez (D-IL) Feb. 12 led the introduction of the New Good Neighbor Act that would annul the Monroe Doctrine and adopt a new “Good Neighbor Policy” toward Latin America and the Caribbean. The resolution outlines how two centuries of US intervention have driven political instability, poverty, migration, and human rights abuses; and would end unilateral sanctions, reform regional institutions, and ensure accountability. Survivors of US-backed dictatorships spoke at a press conference about the urgent need for change.

The resolution responds to recent Trump administration actions including the illegal military operation in Venezuela, President Trump’s claims over Venezuelan oil reserves, and the pardon of convicted drug trafficker and former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández.

From the invasion of Puerto Rico in 1898 to U.S. support for coups and dictatorships in Latin America throughout the 20th century, the resolution details the harmful effects of the policy over the past 200 years.



The resolution calls for:

The Department of State to formally confirm that the Monroe Doctrine is no longer a part of United States policy toward Latin America and the Caribbean. The Federal Government to develop a ‘‘New Good Neighbor’’ policy in place of the Monroe Doctrine. Developing a new approach to promoting economic development. The termination of all unilateral economic sanctions imposed through Executive orders, and working with Congress to terminate all unilateral sanctions, such as the Cuba embargo, mandated by law. New legislation to trigger the suspension of assistance to a government whenever there is an extraconstitutional transfer of power. Prompt declassification of all United States Government archives that relate to past coups d’états, dictatorships, and periods in the history of Latin American and Caribbean countries characterized by a high rate of human rights crimes perpetrated by security forces. Collaboration with Latin American and Caribbean governments on a far-reaching reform to the Organization of American States. Supporting democratic reforms to the International Monetary Fund, World Bank, Inter-American Development Bank, and other international financial institutions.

A recording of the press conference announcing the resolution can be found here.

Details: https://tinyurl.com/End-the-Monroe-Doctrine

