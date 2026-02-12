California Delivers $90 Million in Emergency Funding for Planned Parenthood

The funding ensures clinics can keep their doors open and continue providing essential reproductive health services to Californians.

“California is taking steps to ensure people don’t lose access to the range of services provided by Planned Parenthood. As the Trump administration’s Big Ugly Bill punishes women and community health providers, California continues to stand in support of women’s access to essential health services and reproductive freedom,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom

This announcement follows the $145 million California has provided to support Planned Parenthood since last fall. Without fiscal support from the federal government, California is left to assist more than 100 Planned Parenthood health centers across the Golden State alone – centers that provide over a million patient visits a year to Californians in search of basic health care needs.

Like this: Like Loading...