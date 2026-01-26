UFCW Local 770 Kaiser Pharmacy Employees Issue 10-Day ULP Strike Notice

LOS ANGELES – United Food and Commercial Workers or UFCW Local 770 representing Kaiser Permanente pharmacy employees Jan. 22 delivered a 10-day Unfair Labor Practice or ULP strike notice to Kaiser Permanente executives. The ULP strike is set to begin on Feb. 3 at 7 a.m. at select KP pharmacy locations across Los Angeles and Bakersfield to protest Kaiser’s labor violations throughout negotiations that have prevented frontline healthcare workers from getting the fair contract they deserve.

UFCW Local 770 Kaiser employees are set to engage in a ULP strike to raise their concerns at the same locations as 31,000 Nurses and Healthcare Professionals with UNAC/UHCP began their own ULP strike today, Jan. 26.

Negotiations have been stalled for more than a month after Kaiser management walked away from the bargaining table. In December, UFCW 770 and other Alliance Unions filed Unfair Labor Practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board or NLRB, alleging Kaiser unlawfully refused to bargain in an attempt to bypass the agreed-upon national bargaining process and interfere with good-faith negotiations that had been ongoing since May 2025.

“Our message to Kaiser is clear: we will not be silenced,” said Christina Thomas, a pharmacy technician, at Kaiser’s Lancaster pharmacy. “After repeated unfair labor practices, KP pharmacy employees are striking because Kaiser has continually refused to bargain in good faith. They need to stop delaying, stop focusing on union-busting tactics meant to divide us, and get back to negotiating a fair contract.”

“We are fed up with being overworked, disrespected, undervalued, and with Kaiser’s illegal attempts to intimidate us out of getting a fair contract,” said Angelica Muro, a pharmacy technician at Kaiser Permanente in West Los Angeles. “When workers are punished for speaking up about safety and workload, patients pay the price through longer waits and delayed prescriptions. Kaiser’s actions don’t just violate labor law, they violate the trust our patients place in us every day.”

