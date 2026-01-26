2026 State of the Port of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES – Jan. 22, 2026 – A record crowd of more than 900 industry and community representatives gathered for the 11th annual State of the Port, where Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka outlined his vision for the future, highlighting “Build Bigger and Build Smarter” investment priorities.

Hosted by the Pacific Merchant Shipping Association since 2016, ticket proceeds from the event have now raised more than $350,000 for local non-profit organizations. This year’s recipients were EXP and the Toberman Neighborhood Center in San Pedro.

Seroka announced the port handled 10.2 million container units in 2025, the third best in the Port’s 118-year history and the third time exceeding 10 million Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs). He credited that success and the port’s 26th consecutive year as the nation’s busiest port to the hard work of the larger port community and its many stakeholders.

Details:

