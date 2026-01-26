Long Beach Briefs: Team Ireland Lands for LA28 as Amphitheater and New Police Academy Debut

Olympic Federation of Ireland to Establish Team Ireland House in Long Beach for 2028 Olympic Games

LONG BEACH— The Olympic Federation of Ireland has selected Long Beach to establish Ireland’s Team Hospitality House for the LA28 Olympic & Paralympic Games. Team Ireland House will be located at Ovation Square event space in downtown Long Beach. The Irish House plans to deliver a wide variety of cultural programming, events and showcases, live entertainment, athlete and family gatherings, sponsor activations, retail and exhibition experiences and more.

Details: https://tinyurl.com/yc5c95zk

City Celebrates Groundbreaking of New Long Beach Amphitheater

LONG BEACH—The City of Long Beach and Legends Global, recently celebrated the groundbreaking of the Long Beach Amphitheater, marking a new chapter for the city’s downtown waterfront. The venue will redefine Long Beach’s entertainment landscape, welcoming musical talents and visitors from around the globe for a robust lineup of major concerts and events, community celebrations and private gatherings year-round.

The Long Beach Amphitheater is set to open its doors in summer 2026.

Details: To learn more about the project and related waterfront development activity in Long Beach, visit longbeach.gov/waterfront. For booking and ticket information, visit longbeachamp.com

Long Beach Celebrates Grand Opening of New Police Academy

LONG BEACH—Long Beach celebrated the grand opening of the new Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) Police Academy following a comprehensive infrastructure buildout effort to enhance the facility and overall experience for police recruits, staff and visitors. The new academy gives the LBPD the space and resources to train up to 100 recruits at a time, doubling its current capacity.

Details: https://longbeach.gov/police/about-the-lbpd/lbpd-police-academy/

