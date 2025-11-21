Supervisors’ County Ordinance to Bar Law Enforcement from Concealing Identities, Public Comment Urged

“If this means a fight with the federal government, I think it is a fight worth having.”

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County Supervisors Janice Hahn and Lindsey P. Horvath have unveiled an ordinance they plan to bring up for a vote at the Dec. 2 meeting of the Board of Supervisors that would prohibit law enforcement, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, from wearing masks or concealing their identities when conducting law enforcement business in unincorporated LA County.

“I never thought I would see the day when a masked, anonymous federal police force would be swarming our neighborhoods, targeting people based on the color of their skin or the language they speak, and forcing men and women into unmarked vans at gunpoint. This is how an authoritarian’s secret police operate – not legitimate law enforcement in a democracy,” said Supervisor Hahn, acknowledging that this will likely be met with opposition from the federal government, which has already sued the State of California over a similar law. “If this means a fight with the federal government, I think it is a fight worth having. We cannot give in now and make this okay in America.”

In July, the Board approved a motion authored by Hahn and co-authored by Supervisor Hilda L. Solis that directed county counsel to draft the ordinance that is being unveiled today. Hahn’s effort came in the wake of weeks of reports by residents across LA County of disturbing encounters with plainclothes or masked agents — many refusing to identify themselves or display any form of official credentials. The incidents have continued to spark fear and confusion over potential impersonation and abuse.

The proposed ordinance would:

Prohibit all law enforcement, including local, state, and federal, from wearing masks or personal disguises while interacting with the public in the course of their duties in unincorporated LA County; and Require that all law enforcement, including local, state, and federal, wear visible identification and agency affiliation while interacting with the public in the course of their duties in unincorporated LA County

The full ordinance text can be found here.

This proposed Los Angeles County ordinance differs slightly from the State of California law. Unlike the state law, the county ordinance would apply to state law enforcement such as California Highway Patrol. It also incorporates additional pre-approved exceptions which were crafted in consultation with law enforcement groups including medical masks, breathing apparatuses, motorcycle helmets when riding a motorcycle, SWAT teams, and active undercover operations.

The Board will vote on adopting the ordinance at its regular Dec. 2 meeting. A required second vote on adopting the ordinance will be held one week later on Dec. 9. The ordinance would go into effect 30 days after adoption.

How to Participate in Public Comment

Members of the public are encouraged to participate in the Dec. 2 board meeting either in person at the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration or by calling into the meeting. Those interested in providing public comment can find instructions here.

